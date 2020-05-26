In response to these unprecedented times, the Ripley County Community Foundation created the COVID-19 Rapid Response Grant to assist local nonprofit organizations that are serving Ripley County residents impacted by COVID-19. Over the last four weeks, approximately $31,500 has been granted to 15 organizations, according to a press release.
Generous grant donations from donors have allowed the foundation to aid Ripley County. Donors who have contributed to the fund were First Financial Foundation, Global Atlantic, Todd and Diane Rynn Fund, Duke Energy, Hillrom, Bull Fork Honey and Bobbie Brandes.
“Global Atlantic has been consistently focused on supporting our local communities," said Dan O’Shea, Global Atlantic chief human resources officer. "Now more than ever that support is critical. As such, we think the COVID-19 Rapid Response Grant is a great way for us to make a difference in the Batesville area."
Grant recipients include:
• Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, $2,500 to provide resources for local businesses;
• Batesville Area Resource Center, $2,500 to aid the One Batesville Task Force Fund;
• Dearborn County Health Foundation, $2,500 to purchase personal protective equipment needed to treat Ripley County citizens;
• Gibson Theatre, $2,500 to pay utility bills that accumulated due to loss of revenue from being shut down;
• Hispanic Community Advisory Committee, $2,500 to provide a COVID-19 relief fund to clients;
• Kids Discovery Factory, $2,500 to cover operating expenses due to lost revenue;
• Milan Community School Corp., $2,500 to purchase health care supplies for monthly hygiene bags given to students;
• One Community One Family, $2,500 to assist with additional costs incurred to provide mental health services to Ripley County teenagers and young adults;
• Ripley County Food Pantry, $2,500 to purchase food;
• Safe Passage, $2,500 to provide emergency overflow of housing;
• Southeastern Indiana Voices for Children, $2,500 to supplement programming costs, which are higher due to the additional needs created by COVID-19;
• United Methodist Women, $2,000 to support the Backdoor Friends in Faith program;
• New Horizon’s Rehabilitation, $900 to buy computer equipment that would allow case managers to stay in contact with clients virtually;
• Ripley County Humane Society, $625 to cover costs incurred with housing abandoned animals as a result of COVID-19 hardships; and
• Delaware Volunteer Fire Department, $500 to assist with the purchase of a personal protective equipment gear washing machine.
“The Ripley County Community Foundation is happy that it has been able to provide assistance to local organizations that were immediately impacted by COVID-19,” stated Amy Streator, RCCF executive director. “The Ripley County Community Foundation is doing its absolute best to help those in need in our community and we have hope for what lies ahead in 2020. We are grateful for your support, and we appreciate how Ripley County rallies together to support one another, even in these difficult situations.”
To make a donation to aid those impacted by COVID-19, visit https://rccfonline.org or stop by the office at 13 E. George St., Suite B, Batesville. Persons can also call 812-933-1098 or email office@rccfonline.org with questions or for more information on grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.