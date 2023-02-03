RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Community Foundation has announced that following a thorough search the RCCF has hired a new executive director.
Chris May was the successful long-time executive director of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
He is a 2000 graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School and said he has fond memories of his time in band and 4-H and on-air at WRCR radio.
His first day with the RCCF is February 13.
“Words cannot describe the excitement and honor I feel in being named the next executive director of the Rush County Community Foundation,” May said. “I look forward to working with you to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Rush County today and for generations to come.”
The public is invited to stop by the RCCF office, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23, to meet and connect with May.
— Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.