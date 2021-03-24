RCCF launches Women's Giving Circle

RIPLEY COUNTY – For 17 years, the Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) has brought women from all over Ripley County together to share a luncheon with friends, to raise awareness for local issues and to raise money to create opportunities for our women and children.
In 2021, the annual Women in Philanthropy Luncheon will evolve into a Women’s Giving Circle. A Giving Circle will allow the women of Ripley County to expand their collective impact by awarding additional grants, providing more opportunities to identify local gaps and empowering members to carry out their charitable desires.
Women of all ages are invited to become a member of the Women’s Giving Circle. Members of the Giving Circle will receive access to inspirational stories from local women, to ballots to vote for grant recipients during the months of April and October, to social events, and to an online auction in April.
“The purpose of the Ripley County Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Circle is to inspire and empower women to make a difference in our local communities. One way to make a difference is by uniting to identify local needs and support organizations working for the betterment of women and children in Ripley County,” Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation Amy Streator said. "The Women’s Giving Circle Committee picked a theme based around the hardships, or “lemons,” our communities have faced in 2020. We’ve been taught that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.”
Individual Women’s Giving Circle memberships are available for $100, where 75 percent of the gift will be used to create a fall granting opportunity and the remaining 25 percent will be placed into the Phaneuf Women in Philanthropy Fund #425.
Junior memberships are available for $50, where 50 percent of the gift will be used to create a fall granting opportunity and the remaining 50 percent will be placed into the Phaneuf Women in Philanthropy Fund #425. Junior Members are only available to women under the age of 25.
The Phaneuf Women in Philanthropy Fund will support a spring grant opportunity and will provide educational resources to enhance the work of Giving Circle Members. Visit the community foundation's website at https://rccfonline.org/donations/women-in-philanthropy-giving-circle/ to become a member.
Additionally, nonprofit organizations that benefit the women and children of Ripley County are eligible to apply for the $2,000 Women in Philanthropy Grant this spring. The spring application is due by 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021. Applications are available online at www.rccfonline.org/grants/applications/. Another granting opportunity will be available to nonprofit organizations in the fall.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding a Women’s Giving Circle sponsorship, membership or grant application please contact the RCCF by calling (812) 933-1098, emailing office@rccfonline.org, visiting www.rccfonline.org or stopping by 13 E. George Street Suite B in Batesville.
- Information provided
