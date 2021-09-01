RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) is in need of your opinion. RCCF is looking for area residents to give an answer or ideas to the following question.
What is something we can address or advance together to make a positive change in our community?
That’s it. Submit your opinion by email, info@rushcountyfoundation.org, or by phone at (765) 938-1177.
Over the next 9-12 months, residents’ input, along with local data, will be used to create and implement projects by the community for the community, to enhance life in Rush County.
This process is called Community Based Action Planning (CBAP). CBAP is a people-focused, placed-based approach to creating positive change. In CBAP, no one person or organization leads the way. Everyone has a say. Let RCCF know if you’d like to be more involved in the process, too.
Ball State University will guide the process. The RCCF has $100,000 from Lilly Endowment Inc. and is looking for community input.
-Information provided
