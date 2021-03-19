RCCF: New Director of Genesis Pathways to Success information

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) is pleased to announce that Clarice Patterson will serve as the new Director for Genesis: Pathways to Success.
Patterson is stepping up to fulfill the Director position after serving as the community foundation’s outreach and communication liaison for the past nine months.
“While working as the outreach and communication liaison, I very much enjoyed working under Cheryll Obendorf [previous director of Genesis] for she was and continues to be an inspirational mentor to me,” Patterson said. “Although Mama Genesis [Obendorf] will be dearly missed, I’m looking forward to challenging myself by taking on bigger responsibilities. I’m eager to work with the local schools and nonprofit organizations within Ripley County to provide opportunities that will build upon our thriving communities.”
Patterson first joined the RCCF in 2015 when she and her peers founded the youth philanthropy program, Ripley Youth Outreach. In 2019, Patterson was hired as a marketing intern which allowed her to hone her communication and marketing skills, while obtaining a deeper appreciation for philanthropy.
Patterson has been a resident of Ripley County for most of her life, graduating from South Ripley High School in 2017. In 2020, Patterson graduated from Hanover College with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and as a member of the Business Scholars Program.
“The Ripley County Community Foundation supports the mission of Genesis: Pathways to Success, which is to create, expand, and enhance educational and economic opportunities through the county while also empowering pathways to success. Clarice is the perfect person to lead this program because of her deep understanding of Genesis, her commitment to continuing the support of valuable Genesis programs, and her openness to evolving with the needs of the local community,” Amy Streator, Executive Director of the RCCF, said. “The board of directors are thrilled that Clarice, a Ripley County native, has chosen to share her high caliber skills with the Ripley County Community Foundation. With this, the Board is proud to be able to provide an employment opportunity for a young professional.”
If you would like to learn additional information regarding Genesis: Pathways to Success, please visit www.genesisp2s.org. If you have questions regarding the new director of the initiative, please contact RCCF’s Executive Director Amy Streator by visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, in Batesville, calling 812-933-1098 or emailing astreator@rccfonline.org.
Information provided
