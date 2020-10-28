BATESVILLE – The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) had the opportunity this past week to present at the Annual National Conference for Growing Community Foundations based out of Kansas.
To align with the conference theme, “Sustainable Community for All,” the RCCF discussed the topic of Overcoming Adversity in Rural America: Making a Big Impact on a Small Budget.
Amy Streator, Executive Director of the RCCF, and Cheryll Obendorf, Executive Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, presented in front of an online audience for the conference. In their presentation, they explained how the community foundation has solidified its role as a proactive, innovative, collaborative leader, and unifier in the county by leveraging its internal capacity, knowledge base, and network to make a significant impact on the county.
Streator said, “The Ripley County Community Foundation has been able to have a large impact on rural America while operating on a small budget by becoming a leader and facilitator within the community. The community foundation has accomplished these things because it 1) is open to new ideas and opportunities, and solutions, 2) grows the leader within the local community, 3) ignites the spark to action, and 4) is nimble and flexible.”
Additionally, the presentation discussed how the community foundation has made a significant impact on a small budget by leveraging millions of dollars from outside sources into education and community development, all while learning how they’ve engaged the youth, developed career pathways, provided educational opportunities, and created vibrant communities in and around Ripley County.
“We were honored to have this opportunity to highlight Ripley County on a national platform,” Obendorf said. “Genesis: Pathways to Success, as an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, has had a tremendous impact by leveraging over $4.2 million dollars into education and workforce development in Ripley County since 2008. The presentation featured the power of collaboration, partnerships, and a regional perspective, which have been critical factors in this initiative’s success.”
To learn additional information regarding the RCCF’s presentation at the Annual National Conference for Growing Community Foundations, please contact Streator via phone at (812) 933-1098 or via email at astreator@rccfonline.org.
