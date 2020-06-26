BATESVILLE - The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) recently announced Hillrom as its 2019 President’s Award winner.
“We are blessed to be supported by organizations such as Hillrom who prioritize community involvement,” RCCF Executive Director Amy Streator said in a RCCF press release. “RCCF’s 2019 partnership with Hillrom shows the flexibility of the community foundation as it works to connect people with causes that matter. This of course cannot be achieved without the help of local businesses and we are proud to recognize Hillrom’s dedication and generosity.”
The RCCF gives the President’s Award to an organization or individual who has significantly benefited the mission of the foundation.
According to the press release, in 2019 Hillrom and its employees greatly supported the RCCF and Ripley County through numerous sponsorships and programs. Hillrom employees served on the RCCF Board of Directors, its grant and finance committees and the Women in Philanthropy Committee.
Hillrom’s Information Technology Department donated supplies and helped fill 200 “Birthday Boxes” with Ripley Youth Outreach, which is an RCCF youth initiative. The boxes were given to eight local food pantries and ensured 200 food insecure youth would receive a birthday cake on their birthday.
Hillrom employees also participated in team building exercises where they put together toddler bicycles. The bicycles were distributed to New Horizons, Safe Passage, Edelweiss Haus and Versailles Main Street and given to children.
Last summer, Hillrom helped orchestrate Information Technology and Manufacturing Camps that engaged middle and high school students. Through these camps, the RCCF works to develop career pathways for local students by introducing them to the local workforce.
