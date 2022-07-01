RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Community Foundation has announced that Dave Patterson, proprietor of Patterson’s Nursery in Holton, is the 2022 President’s Award recipient. The President’s Award is given to an organization or an individual who has substantially furthered the mission of the RCCF.
In 2021, Patterson was integral in developing and implementing the Foundation’s initiative A Greener Tomorrow. Through this initiative, the RCCF hopes to raise awareness for Indiana’s natural landscape, to preserve current environmental assets, and to support projects that will sustain a healthy habitat for future generations.
“Through Mr. Patterson’s leadership the community foundation was a champion for the environment in 2021,” RCCF Executive Director Amy Streator said.
A Greener Tomorrow was launched in April 2021 as 300 trees were distributed and planted throughout Ripley County in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day.
Over the next several months, three pollinator gardens were planted at Milan Elementary School, Oldenburg Academy and South Ripley Elementary School.
Streator noted that “the impact of this initiative was enhanced because of Mr. Patterson’s generosity in donating his time, talents, and treasure to the Community Foundation.”
All trees and plants were purchased, at cost, through Patterson’s Nursery, and Dave Patterson donated mulch, delivered materials at no cost, and volunteered his time and his employees’ time, to teach students the best techniques for planting and caring for new trees and pollinator gardens.
“We are blessed to be supported by individuals like Dave Patterson, who serve their community in the ways that are best suited to their skill set,” Streator said.
She added that A Greener Tomorrow is an example of the flexibility of the Community Foundation as it works to connect people who care with causes that matter.
"This, of course, cannot be achieved without the generosity of our community, and we are proud to recognize Dave Patterson for being an unsung hero of Ripley County," Streator said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.