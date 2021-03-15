RUSHVILLE - Groundbreaking of the new REC Center in Rushville is not expected to take place until next year, but the Rush County Community Foundation is busy getting things in order to begin the project.
RCCF received a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.’s GIFT VII program to build a community center in Rush County.
The REC Center (Recreation Education Collaboration) will be a multi-purpose hub for the entire community. Plans are not finalized and some may change as the project continues. It will be built in phases, which will house common gathering spaces like the new, expanded library; the food pantry and other essential services; a YMCA facility to include daycare; a fitness center and indoor pool.
The City of Rushville purchased the former Walmart building and has donated it for this project.
The Rush County Economic and Community Development Corporation (ECDC) is the lead agency overseeing design and construction.
A committee has been formed and is meeting weekly. It includes representatives from RCCF.
Paperwork was filed with the IRS for the REC Center to become its own nonprofit organization.
An architectural firm was hired – GBBN, which provided the conceptual design for the grant.
The committee is currently reviewing proposals from contractors for mechanical, plumbing, engineering needs, etc. and a pool consultant.
Meetings are underway with organizations that will move into the REC Center to discuss their needs and vision. The Rushville Public Library Board shared input and meeting also took place with the Henry County YMCA.
Work on a proposal for New Market Tax Credits (NMTC) continues. The NMTC program helps communities attract private investors by offering federal tax credits. This is a competitive application, and the committee has contracted with an expert in the field to assist in the process.
This is a massive project – an estimated cost of $21 million once finished.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.