BATESVILLE – The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) recognizes the service of two out-going Board Members, Steve Huff and Bill Narwold.
Per policy, both gentlemen are stepping down after serving their maximum number of terms. With this, the board of directors will gain three new creative members: Megan Gray, Ben Peetz and Jill Tunny.
The board of directors determine, monitor and strengthen the RCCF’s programs and services, while also managing resources effectively and providing guidance and support to employees within the organization. The board is composed of community members that represent all areas of Ripley County, and each member can serve two, three-year terms. The officers of the board of directors include a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.
Serving as the board’s president for the past two years, Huff has been a part of the community foundation’s board of directors since 2015. He actively became involved with the RCCF because of his appreciation for the place he calls home.
“I wanted to make a positive impact on the community and joining the community foundation provided me with the ability to make that lasting impact,” Huff said.
With his retirement, current board member, Nancy Durham, will step-up to serve as the board of directors’ new president beginning in January 2021.
Narwold has also been a member of the community foundation’s board of directors since 2015 and has served as the board’s secretary for the past two years. Narwold has had a passion for investing in individuals’ lifelong pursuit of skills and knowledge, and being a member of the board of directors has allowed him to be actively involved in the community.
“It has been an honor to give back to the community that helped me grow and develop; with strong leadership from the community foundation’s executive director and staff, the Ripley County Community Foundation has been able to support many people and projects and is positioned to be a great influence in the future,” Narwold said.
With his retirement, current board member, Kenton Heinlein, will step-up to serve as the board of directors’ new secretary starting in January 2021.
“The Ripley County Community Foundation’s Board of Directors is representative of our county’s civic, economic, and cultural makeup. Steve and Bill’s input navigated our work over the last six years, leaving a legacy of thoughtful grantmaking and strategic alliances,” Executive Director of the RCCF Amy Streator said. “As an organization, we thank Steve and Bill for their service, and we extend a warm welcome to a new cohort of individuals who will bring fresh insight to our mission.”
One new member of the RCCF’s Board of Directors is Megan Gray. She resides in Milan with her husband and daughter and is the Financial Center Manager at German American Bank.
Gray also serves on the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors and has been a committee member for the community foundation’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship and Women’s Luncheon.
Another new member of the board is Ben Peetz who is a lifelong resident of Ripley County and currently resides in Napoleon on his family’s 100 year old Hoosier Homestead Farm.
Peetz works as a Risk Control Consultant at Westfield Insurance and is a co-owner of The Stitch In Time. He is actively involved with the Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department and is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
The third and final new member of the board of directors is Jill Tunny, who resides in Osgood with her husband and two children.
Tunny works at Comer & Ertel Law Offices and is actively involved within the community. She serves on the community foundation’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Committee, attends St. Maurice Catholic Church and is a part of the youth committee where she teaches religious education classes.
With the three additional members, the RCCF’s Board of Directors will have a total of eleven members. Additional board of directors include Dan Harmeyer (Vice President), Jim Black (Treasurer), Anita Fledderman, Lori Holt, Norman Knudson and Dawn Wehr.
To learn additional information, please contact the RCCF by visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, Indiana, calling (812) 933-1098, or emailing office@rccfonline.org.
- Information provided
