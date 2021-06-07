RUSHVILLE - Rush County Community Foundation’s CIRCLe Fund (Chicks Impacting Rush County Life) was founded when six friends with a passion for their community put their heads, hearts and wallets together to create a meaningful impact.
Since 2013, nearly 80 Chicks have awarded more than $88,000 to grantees including: M.o.R.E. for Kids, Rush AIC Recovery Housing, Inc. and the Rush County Historical Society, among others. Each grant is dear to the members’ hearts, but Cindy Taff, one of the fund’s founders, admitted, “Probably my favorite grant so far is for the Futsal court because it allowed the Parks Department to offer something brand new to the community.”
Last year’s recipient, the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County, added a technology center and coding class to spark interest in science technology engineering and math (STEM) subjects, placing an emphasis on attracting more girls to the field.
This year the members are eager to award a $10,500 grant to a nonprofit serving Rush County residents. Funding priorities are given to innovative programs or projects that are responsive to community needs and that value partnerships and collaborative efforts.
Applications are available at rushcountyfoundation.org. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2021. Completed applications can be emailed, mailed or dropped off at the RCCF office at 117 N. Main Street in Rushville. Questions concerning the grant application should be directed to Cindy Taff (765) 932-2872.
Meeting the philanthropic needs of Rush County since 1991, The Rush County Community Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit public charity established to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Rush County, Indiana, not only today, but for our future generations. The CIRCLe Fund – Chicks Improving Rush County Life, provides female donors an opportunity to promote and support programs that make a meaningful impact on Rush County.
