RUSHVILLE – Rush County Community Foundation’s CIRCLe (Chicks Impacting Rush County Life) Fund was founded when six friends with a passion for their community put their heads, hearts, and wallets together to create a meaningful impact.
Since 2013, nearly 80 Chicks have awarded more than $100,000 to grantees including: M.o.R.E. for Kids, Rush County Victims Assistance, Rush County Historical Society, City of Rushville Parks Department, and Rushville Public Library, among others.
Last year’s recipient, the FACS (Family and Consumer Sciences) Department of Rushville Consolidated High School purchased life-like infant simulators and the corresponding curriculum.
With support from First5, Rush County’s Early Learning Coalition, FACS Department Chair Jill Carmony broadened the focus of her Advanced Child Development course. Students now also learn about early childhood learning as a career option in an attempt to help fill the major gap in Rush County.
This year, CIRCLe members are eager to award a grant of $10,000 up to $12,000 to a nonprofit serving Rush County residents. Funding priorities are given to innovative programs or projects that are responsive to community needs and that value partnerships and collaborative efforts. Preference may be given to projects serving women and/or children.
Applications are available at rushcountyfoundation.org.
The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Completed applications can be mailed or dropped off at the RCCF office, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173.
Questions concerning the grant application should be directed to Cindy Taff at (765) 932-2872.
Meeting the philanthropic needs of Rush County since 1991, The Rush County Community Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit public charity established to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Rush County, Indiana, not only today, but for our future generations.
The CIRCLe Fund provides female donors an opportunity to promote and support programs that make a meaningful impact on Rush County.
— Information provided
