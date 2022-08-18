RUSHVILLE – Your gifts to the Rush County Community Foundation’s Community Grants Funds provide unrestricted support to cover a wide range of Rush County’s ever-changing needs. These dollars impact nearly every resident of the county in one way or another through grants to fund emergency services, healthcare, early learning, amenities, education, heritage, culture, and the arts – not just today but forever.
The RCCF all-volunteer grants committee made the following awards for Cycle I.
The Manilla Volunteer Fire Department received $7,000 to purchase two sets of turnout gear and boots to outfit new volunteer firemen. These uniforms are essential to doing their work and keeping the community safe.
The Rush County 4-H Horse and Pony Club received $10,000 to add sidewalk access to the restroom facilities and repair cracked sidewalks to the office and concession stand, providing accessibility and increasing safety for all members and guests.
Letters of intent are due September 1, 2022, for Cycle II awards. With more than $50,000 available, the Foundation welcomes grant applications from any nonprofit 501©(3) organization that benefits Rush County citizens.
Letters should include name and brief description of the organization, brief description of the project or program and its objective, amount of request including specific use of grant funds and total cost, and begin and end dates.
Once approved by RCCF staff, the organization will be invited to submit a proposal due September 15.
The grants committee looks for projects and programs that:
- impact a substantial number of people in the community
- propose practical solutions to current problems or address a current community interest
- are preventative rather than remedial in nature
- examine and address underlying causes of local needs
- encourage cooperation and elimination of duplicate services
- stimulate volunteer involvement
The Rush County Community Foundation does not discriminate in matters of age, race, religion, sex or native origin and expects that grant applicant observe like standards.
For more information, visit rushcountyfoundation.org/grants, send an email to info@rushcountyfoundation.org, or call (765) 938-1177.
