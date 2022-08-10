RUSHVILLE — In recent years, the Rush County Community Foundation has focused on early childhood learning to address one of the community’s most pressing issues.
Foundation Executive Director Alisa Winters saw a unique opportunity when donors Nathan and Jacob Baldwin approached the RCCF about starting a fund to honor their grandparents, Robert and Gleela Baldwin. Winters explained that a gift supporting this initiative would be a tremendous investment while possibly also inspiring others.
“They were caring, loving, sacrificial people,” Jacob recalled. “They lived out their faith; they didn’t just talk about it. They were generous with their time and love. They were always eager to be involved with their grandchildren and to share their time with their church. My grandma especially loved volunteering in the church nursery.”
Although Robert spent most of his life outside of Rush County, “His stories always included Rushville,” Jacob said.
The Baldwins decided to honor their grandparents by helping people in Indiana improve their lives.
Robert was a Rush County native. He lost his parents at a young age and was raised by his aunt. This loss likely affected the importance he placed on family as an adult. He graduated from Rushville High School in 1938 and went on to attend Indiana University. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting in 1942. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for three years during World War II in the South Pacific, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant.
After the war, Robert met Gleela Garris, a farm girl from Fortville with a million-dollar smile. Knowing her background, he keenly asked her to the Indiana State Fair for their first date. His plan paid off. They married soon after in 1950. She was the love of his life. They raised their five children and would later dote on their 12 grandchildren at their home in Indianapolis.
With this gift, the Baldwin family’s love will continue to grow and multiply for generations to come.
“We’re pleased to be a part of Rush County’s important work and show people that they are loved by others and are worthy of investment,” Jacob said.
RCCF’s donors are known for providing scholarships to graduating high school seniors, college-age students and even adults. Now babies and preschoolers can benefit from their generosity as well.
Join the Baldwins in supporting Rush County’s youngest residents by donating to their fund online at rushcountyfoundation.org or by mail, sending your gift to: RCCF, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46713.
Information provided
