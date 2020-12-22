RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Community Foundation has great opportunities for graduation seniors in the form of scholarship funds. The RCCF has more than 70 scholarship funds, thanks to the generosity of area donors.
The first scholarships were presented in 1995 and more than $1 million in local scholarships have been awarded to Rush County students, according to the RCCF website.
In order to apply for any of the scholarships, you must be:
A resident of Rush County. Residence is defined by maintaining a permanent address in Rush County, or being claimed as a dependent by a Rush County resident. A small number of RCCF Scholarships are open to non-residents; this is indicated on the Scholarship Cover Pages.
Intending to begin or continue coursework in post-secondary education within the calendar year of the application deadline.
The scholarship application is currently open and starting in 2020, the application process is all online. There is a tutorial on the RCCF website to aid students and parents in the process.
Also on the website is helpful tips on getting ready for the application process. For example, prepare a document with the required information and then students can simply copy and paste to the application process and not have to re-type the information.
Some information that students need to have handy include class rank and class size (if a current high school senior), grade point average, diploma type, and electronic copy of IRS Form 1040 or page that shows adjusted gross income.
Other instructions may be given for certain scholarships that might require additional essays or uploads.
See the RCCF website page for more information on scholarships available and to apply. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.