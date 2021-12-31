RUSHVILLE - The online Rush County Community Foundation Scholarship application portal is open. The portal can be accessed by visiting www.rushcountyfoundation.org.
Current high school seniors and college students are eligible to apply for scholarships. A detailed list of available scholarships is available on the RCCF website.
Previous applicants should use the same email address used last year. Application deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, but applicants are encouraged to complete their preliminary submission by Feb. 1 as some scholarships require additional information such as letters of recommendation or essays.
For more information on the scholarships or the portal, email infor@rushcountyfoundation.org or call (765) 938-1177, ext. 3.
