RUSHVILLE – Lives changed in an instant once the pandemic reached Indiana. The daily lives of residence changed dramatically and that included area students who would rely on a new way of learning.
Rush County Schools had very little time in coming up with a plan for lessons and a process to deliver to the students. The institution of eLearning was not unfamiliar to the students, but the time period the students had to be dedicated to this type of learning was new to everyone.
A serious challenge RCS faced was that not all students had access to the Internet at home. Donations to the Rush County Community Foundation’s (RCCF) Rush to Help: COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund provided a $5,000 grant to fill this gap. Rush County Schools (RCS) purchased WiFi hotspots with three months of connectivity to make certain all students could continue learning.
“I am thankful for the funding which assisted us in placing 50 additional Internet hotspots to support our families with eLearning. We are extremely appreciative of this assistance and community support,” RCS Superintendent Matt Vance said.
The Broadband Connect Rush County Task Force was created to address the accessibility challenges faced by our community.
Carole Yeend, co-chair of Broadband Connect said, “The Internet plays a prominent role in all of our lives today. It takes many forms: paying bills, setting a healthcare appointment, applying for a job, working from home, children’s schooling, shopping, staying connected and entertained and in countless other ways. The Internet is entwined in everyone’s lives now and for that reason, the Rush County Connect Broadband Task Force has a mission to help every resident and business find accessible, affordable, and reliable internet connectivity.”
Supporting RCS students with Internet access falls in line with Broadband Connect’s digital inclusion plan designed to improve the economic and social well-being of our county and its residents. It ensured all students had equal access to the same quality education. That in turn, creates a stronger community for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.