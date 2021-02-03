BATESVILLE – For a second year, the Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) will administer $10,000 in scholarships and grants provided by Hillenbrand.
After the successful results of last year’s distribution, the company wanted to continue building and providing hands-on educational opportunities and financial assistance to students in Ripley County.
In 2021, the community foundation will distribute three $1,000 scholarships, four $1,000 STEM / Leadership Grants, and two $1,500 Sustainability Grants. The purpose of the scholarships is to ease the financial burden of college tuition, whereas the grants were established to support classroom needs that encourage leadership skills, enhance STEM opportunities, and promote programs adhering to the United Nations’ Sustainability Goals.
“When Hillenbrand joined the United Nations Global Compact, the company reinforced its commitment to driving change and making positive impacts in communities around the world,” Kelsey Weber of Hillenbrand Corporate Affairs said. “Awarding grants and scholarships to programs aligned to our goals and objectives is an important part of upholding the commitment we make to our communities every day.”
To apply for the Hillenbrand Scholarship, students must graduate and receive a high school diploma no later than June 2021 from Batesville High School, Jac-Cen-Del High School, Milan High School, Oldenburg Academy, or South Ripley High School and must be attending an accredited college or university. Scholarship applications close on March 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. via the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Portal.
Applications for Hillenbrand’s STEM / Leadership Grants are available to schools located in Ripley County. Recipients of the grant will promote student and/or teacher projects that enhance Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematic (STEM) skills or further develop leadership opportunities or promote both simultaneously. Grant applications are due by 11:59 p.m. March 1.
After joining the United Nations Global Compact and committing to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Hillenbrand is offering a Sustainability Grant that will implement those goals into the work offered by local nonprofit organizations. Projects that help achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals will be able to create a better world without leaving a negative, lasting impact on the environment. Grant applications are available to Ripley County Schools, school clubs, or nonprofit youth serving organizations; applications are due by 11:59 p.m. March 1.
“It’s always an inspiring feeling when a local corporation or business wants to enhance the lives of local residents in the county, and we are honored to administer the scholarships and grants on behalf of Hillenbrand for a second year,” Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation Amy Streator said. “Through the Ripley County Community Foundation, Hillenbrand is able to fulfill their charitable desires and expand their reach to make a positive and lasting difference in our local communities.”
To learn additional information or obtain applications and supporting documentation, please contact the RCCF by visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, Indiana, calling (812) 933-1098, emailing office@rccfonline.org, or visiting www.rccfonline.org.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.