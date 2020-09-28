RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation, Inc. will host its first Chalktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 10 in the Village Square parking lot in Batesville.
The event will be held through the RCCF’s Ripley Youth Outreach (RYO) Program, according to an RCCF press release.
“Over the past few months, RYO has been unable to coordinate community events due to COVID-19, so hosting this Chalktoberfest serves as a great opportunity to reinstate the youths involvement in our communities,” RYO President Riley Schebler said in the release.
RYO organized Chalktoberfest to give area youth (in middle school through college) a chance to display artistic talents amid the pandemic.
A total of 10 artists can participate in the contest. First, second and third place winners, who will be selected by a panel of judges, will receive prize money.
The event will adhere to social distancing guidelines as mandated by the state. Masks are required and will be provided.
To register or find more information visit the RCCF website at https://rccfonline.org/.
About RYO
RYO was established in 2015 by the RCCF Board of Directors to engage local high school students in the community foundation’s work.
Students from five local high schools (Batesville, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy and South Ripley) makeup RYO’s membership.
The RCCF is located at 13 E. George Street, Suite B in Batesville and can be reached by phone at (812) 933-1098 or by email at office@rccfonline.org.
