RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF) is pleased to announce that Clarice Patterson has joined the organization as the Outreach and Communication Liaison.
Patterson is a 2017 graduate of South Ripley High School and a 2020 graduate of Hanover College with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a certification in the Business Scholars Program.
“Clarice is a wonderful addition to the RCCF and brings with her a passion for philanthropy,” RCCF Executive Director Amy Streator said. “Clarice’s innovative ideas about giving back and her fresh perspective on our organization’s mission will enhance the community foundation’s ability to support the place we call home.”
Patterson first joined the RCCF in 2015 when she and her peers founded the Ripley Youth Outreach program. In 2019, Patterson was hired as a Marketing Intern which allowed her to hone her communication and marketing skills, while obtaining a deeper appreciation for philanthropy.
“As the daughter of a small business owner, I’ve always had a passion for supporting the dreams of local entrepreneurs that will enhance the quality and sustainability of Ripley County’s local communities. There’s no better way to pursue my enthusiasm for community development than becoming an employee of the RCCF,” Patterson said. “I also can’t wait to utilize and apply the skills and experiences I gained from Hanover College to help connect our communities.”
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.