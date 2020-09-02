RUSHVILLE - The RCHS Academic Team competed in the first round of the Academic Quiz Bowl on Monday.The event was held virtually in the RCHS Learning Commons.
The math team captained by Shep Cupp earned a first place tie with Lawrenceburg after three tie-breaking questions. Other students on the math team included Katelyn Asher and Xadrian Begley.
The science team captained by Kaylyn Marsh also did well, coming in fourth place. Xadrian Begley was also on that team.
The academic team also includes Meredith Lawrence, who commanded the English team.
The team will be in action again on Sept. 14.
