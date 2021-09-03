RUSHVILLE - The RCHS Academic Team had its first virtual meet. Two teams earned first place including the English Team and the Social Studies Team.
The English Team captain Meredith Lawrence led Liz Haskett, Heaven Denney and Konnor Parsley to a win after a suspense filled three question tie-breaker with East Central.
The Social Studies Team was led by Brody Fox and included Matt Cameron and Heaven Denney. They also brought home a win after answering 11 questions in a row correctly.
Members of the Social Studies team mentioned that recent classes by Mr. Haney and Mr. Marlatt were very helpful in the competition.
Another important Academic Team member was Kaylyn Marsh who was the captain of both the Fine Arts and Social Studies Team.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.