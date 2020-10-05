RUSHVILLE - The school year has reached October and RCHS Dean of Students Mark Mendoza said the students and staff have done an amazing job adjusting to school during COVID-19.
“We couldn't be more proud of our kids, their parents, and our teachers and staff. In the midst of all of the challenges, our students continue to amaze us by displaying kindness, self-reliance, enthusiasm for learning, passion for extracurriculars, and positivity,” Mendoza noted.
A part of each school week, staff members nominate students for extraordinary behavior and winners are drawn for the Lion’s SHARE awards.
Mrs. Karen Brashaber nominated Mike Rohr after he stopped what he was doing and helped her fix a broken desk. The desk was a safety hazard and in the way, and Mike helped Brashaber fix it.
Mrs. Hannah Lemmons nominated Justin Foreman because he is very diligent in keeping up with his work. If he is absent, he asks for make-up work and he is full of positive energy. Justin is a joy in class, according to Lemmons.
Mr. Blair Orme nominated Kelby Roberts. Orme said that Kelby is a show stopper, especially when it comes to FFA. She is the best of the best She is always smiling and she has an insatiable work ethic
John (Drew) McKee was nominated by Mrs. Missy Craig. Drew goes out of his way to show kindness to other students. John is always offering to help someone else. He has also been very helpful to Craig.
Jacob Carroll was nominated by Mr. Jake Hedrick. First of all, Jacob stopped what he was doing and helped a staff member rehang some banners that had fallen off of the wall. He is a very compassionate young man. Secondly, Jacob led the Lion tennis team as the No. 1 singles player. The tennis team has had an outstanding season and he has played a huge part in the success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.