RUSHVILLE – Each week, Rushville Consolidated High School students are recognized for positive behavior and effort. The nominations come from RCHS staff and faculty members and winners are drawn for special recognition.
The following are being honored this week for their positive example to their fellow students at RCHS.
- Chelsie Patterson was nominated by Mr. Harvey. Mr. Harvey said that Chelsie gives outstanding effort in everything she does. He is especially amazed by her efforts in getting her homework completed. Mr. Harvey also said that Chelsie has a positive attitude and outlook on school and life.
- Ashton Reece was also nominated by Mr. Harvey. Mr. Harvey said that Ashton is a very positive person. Ashton keeps everyone around him in good spirits. Mr. Harvey also said that Ashton has a tremendous work ethic and he always gets his homework done.
- Makena Morgan was nominated by Mrs. Connolly. Mrs. Connolly said that Makena embodies the Lion’s SHARE trait of Effort. Makena goes above and beyond on her projects and she is meticulous about getting things done if she misses class.
- Gabby Pavey was nominated by Mrs. Criag. Mrs. Craig noted that Gabby is a great student who sets a tremendous example for others. “Gabby is a role model!” Mrs. Criag also loves that Gabby is kind and respectful. Mrs. Criag also has a deep appreciation for Gabby’s excellent work ethic.
- Hannah Strain is involved with many activities at RCHS. She is active in the Student Council and contributes positively on a daily basis. However, Mrs. Edwards nominated Hannah because Hannah recently took a huge leadership role. She helped lead her peers through a difficult lab assignment. Hannah took the time to walk them through the complex work.
