RUSHVILLE — Each week, RCHS staff members nominate students for excellent behavior and attitudes. Despite some of the negative attitudes and events going on in our world, RCHS students continue to strive to make a difference in the lives of their fellow students and teachers.
This week, Mrs. Kemple nominated Elijah Biggs because of his enthusiasm for learning, his overall participation, and his eagerness to answer questions. Mrs. Kemple can always count on Elijah to be attentive and ready to gain knowledge.
RCS substitute teacher Mrs. Sembach nominated Josiah Hay. Mrs. Sembach says that Josiah is a leader. He is an excellent example for others. His leadership style revolves around kindness, being positive, having tremendous energy, and being mentally tough. In case you didn’t know, Josiah is an excellent athlete and great football player too.
Mrs. Personett nominated Madison Meek because Madison helped Mrs. Personett with her appearance one day (there’s a funny story, but we won’t get into that right now--haha). It should also be noted that Madison uses her wonderful smile to improve the mood of the people around her.
Jake Vance was nominated by Mrs. Brashaber. Mrs. Brashaber said that Jake helped her at the end of a class recently. There were supplies everywhere and Jake stuck around and helped collect everything. She appreciated his willingness to volunteer. Also, Jake recently committed to play football at Olivet Nazarene University. This guy is a phenomenal athlete and he will certainly help the Tigers continue their winning ways. He certainly has been a leader for the Lions and he has even set some school records this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.