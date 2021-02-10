RUSHVILLE - Cora Legere, Rushville Consolidated High School junior and visual arts student of Mrs. Toni Schultz, is the recognized recipient of the Iowa and Midwest Art Region-at-Large Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
The contest is a very competitive competition, which awards high school students for their originality, technical skill, and the emergence of personal voice or vision. Legere received recognition with two Honorable Mentions - placing in the top 10% of all entries.
Her artworks cover a range of media and techniques and are two strikingly different creations. “Cabin in the Woods” is an intimate oil pastel illustration that was inspired by memories of camping in the Kentucky mountains. The contrasting green and red color scheme of the drawing is further enhanced by the use of perspective and overlapping.
In contrast, “Vieux” (“old” in French) is a mixed media painting on a vintage map of France, which her father repurposed from an old school. She has manipulated acrylic paint, colored pencil, oil pastel, and Posca pen into a highly creative portrait with a Medieval feel.
Legere’s recognition and awards are quite an accolade as she competed against nearly 15,000 high school artists from eight states in the Midwest. Legere will be honored and recognized on Sunday, March 7, during a virtual Scholastic Awards Celebration.
Having received these awards, Legere will join the ranks of other celebrated American artists and writers that have received Scholastic recognition, such as Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Stephen King, and Truman Capote.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.