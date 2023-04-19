CONNERSVILLE - Riley Sheehan and Toni Schultz, RCHS Visual Arts teachers, are honored to celebrate 14 students who submitted 21 creative works in the Whitewater Valley Art Association High School Art Competition.
The Whitewater Valley Art Association invited area high schools from Rush, Wayne, Fayette, Franklin, Union and Henry counties.
On Friday evening, March 10, the gallery held the awards ceremony and reception.
Elle James garnered “People’s Choice” for her striking oil pastel, Pride, while Andrea Branson received a “Honorable Mention” for her highly-detailed colored pencil, The Eye of the Serpent.
These winning creations were on exhibit through April 7 at the Whitewater Valley Art Association, 402 Central Avenue, Connersville, Indiana.
