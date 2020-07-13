RUSHVILLE – The revamped RCHS prom planned for Friday evening at Riverside Park has been canceled.
Principal Rob Hadley issued the following statement Monday:
“With all factors considered, we will not be having a prom this Friday, July 17. The health, safety, and overall welfare of our students and staff has always been my first priority.
“We have worked hard to offer as many positive experiences as possible for our students in these difficult and unprecedented times.
“By making this decision today, hopefully students can make adjustments regarding tux rentals, hair appointments, etc.
“Thank you to all the people who have worked hard in providing as many opportunities to our students as possible.”
Because of concerns about COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, the prom was initially moved from an indoor to an outside venue – the amphitheater at Rushville’s Riverside Park.
