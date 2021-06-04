RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Commencement Ceremony will be at 8 p.m. Sunday (June 6) at Hinshaw Field (football field) under the lights.
Graduating seniors need to be at the Laughlin Center at 7 p.m.
It is recommended that those attending arrive early if in need of special seating.
Graduation will be live-streamed on Facebook Live (RCHS Lions Facebook) to make it available to everyone.
With this event being outside there will be unlimited attendance. Tickets are not required. There will be plenty of room for social distancing and each person may choose to wear a mask (it is not required).
The bleachers will be open for seating and guests may choose to bring lawn chairs and locate on the football field. If there is brief periods of rain, the ceremony may delay, but it will continue when the weather passes.
Information provided.
