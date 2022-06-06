RUSHVILLE - Members of the graduating class of 2022 at Rushville Consolidated High School were honored and recognized Sunday at a commencement ceremony at Hinshaw Field.
After being introduced by RCHS Principal Rob Hadley, the newest RCHS graduates entered the grounds surrounded by a large crowd of friends and family lining both sidelines and filling the stands on both sides of the field.
John Alexander led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.
Courtney Jackman welcomed those in attendance to the ceremony and introduced 2022 RCHS Valedictorian Meredith Lawrence.
Lawrence encouraged her fellow classmates to "enjoy yourself" and not to worry about the little things.
"Life is too short," she said.
Salutatorian Hannah Strain congratulated her classmates saying, "Well class, we made it."
Strain then introduced Class President Cora Owens.
"Today, I congratulate my fellow graduates on a job well done," Owens said. "Make the most of today. Look around and take in this moment."
RCS Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance congratulated the graduates, the final class he will oversee as superintendent at RCS before moving on to become the Superintendent of Shelby Central Schools.
"Take advantage of every opportunity presented to you. I wish you the best of luck," Vance said to the graduates.
Next was the moment those in attendance and the graduates were waiting for - awarding of the diplomas. Graduates filed through to receive their diploma from Dr. Vance and shook hands with the school board members.
Grace Muir led the closing as the graduates celebrated by tossing their caps into the evening sky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.