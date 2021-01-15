RUSHVILLE - RCHS students will continue using a hybrid schedule through Jan. 22. The hybrid schedule has greatly reduced the number of students being quarantined from school.
Rush County is one of many counties throughout the state in the Red status. While some schools in Red status are conducting school with some in-class instruction of some form, Rush County Schools leadership will continue to monitor and evaluate the overall situation. They will also work with the county health department in considering options moving forward, including the possibility of remaining on the hybrid schedule after Jan. 22.
As of now, the plan is to return to the normal schedule on Jan. 25.
Here is a look at the week of Jan. 18-22 released by RCHS Principal Rob Hadley.
- Monday, January 18: A Red Hybrid schedule day where students with last names starting with A-K will attend in person. Students L-Z will be eLearning and will be covering Black Day work from Thursday (1/14). Students on eLearning this Monday can also catch up in general if needed.
- Tuesday, January 19: A Red Hybrid Schedule day where students with the last names starting with L-Z will attend in person.
- Wednesday, January 20: A Black Hybrid schedule day where students with last names starting with A-K will attend in person.
- Thursday, January 21: A Black Hybrid Schedule day where students with the last names starting with L-Z will attend in person.
- Friday, January 22: A White Hybrid Schedule day for students with last names starting with L-Z.
Students will have eLearning responsibilities on the days they are not at school. RCHS students with mixed alphabet family names will attend together on L-Z days.
Masks/face coverings are required in school (when social distancing is not possible) per the order of the governor.
