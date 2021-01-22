RUSHVILLE – Rushville Consolidated High School Principal Rob Hadley reminded students to continue to use the Google Doc Attendance Form in the school email each day of eLearning. Student attendance is kept from this.
RCHS will continue the hybrid schedule through Feb. 5. The week of Jan. 25-29, hybrid schedule will be used each day. WCC students will attend WCC any day that they are in-class at RCHS, including attending WCC on Wednesdays.
NEXT WEEK:
- Monday, Jan. 25: A Red Hybrid schedule day where students with last names starting with A-K will attend in person. Students L-Z will be eLearning and will be covering Black Day work from Thursday (1/21).
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: A Red Hybrid Schedule day where students with the last names starting with L-Z will attend in person.
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: A Black Hybrid schedule day where students with last names starting with A-K will attend in person (A-K students attend in-class at WCC).
- Thursday, Jan. 28: A Black Hybrid Schedule day where students with the last names starting with L-Z will attend in person.
- Friday, Jan. 29: A White Hybrid Schedule day for students with last names starting with A-K.
Students will have eLearning responsibilities on the days they are not at school. RCHS students with mixed alphabet family names will attend together on L-Z days.
Masks/face coverings are required in school when social distancing is not possible, per the order of the Governor.
