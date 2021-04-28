RUSHVILLE - The RCHS Drama Department recently put on a production with a bit of nontraditional flair. Due to COVID-19 and the many scheduling conflicts it has caused, as well as the uncertainty of students and staff being quarantined, the Theater Production class decided to go with a variety show feel rather than a traditionally published and licensed musical. Thankfully, only minor issues with scheduling came up and the show continued as scheduled.
The title was a twist on the title song from the film The Greatest Showman about Phineas Barnum's start to what is today known as a circus. The show featured three songs from this film, so it seemed appropriate to reference it in the title.
The song "The Greatest Show" was performed by junior Carter Tague and the ensemble. Tague also sang "The Other Side" along with senior Nick Amos, and sophomore Cathryn Hauk performed "Never Enough" from the same film.
The show also featured other musical performances including "Anything You Can Do" from the musical Annie Get Your Gun sung by seniors Carly Buckley and Nick Amos; "No One Is Alone" from Into the Woods sung by seniors Joleigh Geise and Jeremiah Geise; Joleigh also sang a solo of "On My Own" from Les Miserables; junior Elizabeth Amos performed "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid; Hauk and fellow sophomore Abriana Hughes sang "Breaking Free" from High School Musical; junior Lily Krodel sang "Conversation" by Joni Mitchell and accompanied herself on guitar; a sextet of juniors Emerson Hornsby and Hayden Miller along with seniors Amos, Buckley, and Joleigh Geise performed "Goodnight Ladies" from The Music Man; Tague also performed "Invisible" by Hunter Hayes and Amos also performed "You Will Be Found" from the Broadway smash hit Dear Evan Hansen.
Also included among the musical numbers were four improvisation skits which used suggestions from the audience, and two original skits, one written by senior Violet Wehr and one written by the teacher Mrs. Lemmons.
All of the students had backstage and production jobs, including Tague and Miller choreographing all of the student ensemble numbers including the opening and closing scenes of "The Greatest Show."
Amos and Hornsby created several set and prop pieces that were used as well. Joleigh Geise was the student Assistant Director and did a great job. Jeremiah Geise was the stage manager, and Violet Wehr headed up the technical department with the assistance of Cathryn Hauk.
“Our show wouldn't have been possible without the expert help from Music Director Scott Wildey in his 36th show (starting when he was a student here at RCHS), percussionist Larry Daubenspeck, bass guitarist Brooke Edwards, Laughlin Center Manager and Tech Wizard T.R. Campbell, and our student volunteers Abby Ratekin, Addison Ballenger, and Isaac Arueyingho. Rachel Monk provided much needed help with the improv skits and practice, and we couldn't have done that without her,” Mrs. Lemmons noted.
“We'd love to give a quick shoutout to grads/big sisters Jenna Geise and Shaleigh Tague for their help during dress rehearsals as well. As always, we want to thank the parents of the cast for all of their help. Whether it was taking tickets, providing snacks, attending shows, and much more, they are the backbones of these kids and their support is vital to the continuation of this program," Lemmons added.
-Information provided.
