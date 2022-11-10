RUSHVILLE - Local FFA member Jenna Lawler placed third in the nation in the area of food science in the National Agriscience Fair. She is a member of the Rushville FFA Chapter and is very talented in this area of agriculture.
Jenna researched the difference in using duck eggs and chicken eggs in egg noodles. She tested the impact the different eggs had on the density, taste, elasticity and color of the noodles. Jenna also conducted research on which type of noodle most people preferred.
At the National Convention, Jenna was chosen to present her research on the Student Showcase Stage. She presented her findings to a panel of experts and fellow FFA members. During the presentation, Jenna confidently answered questions asked by the panelists. Jenna also had the opportunity to interact with agriculture industry leaders and FFA members during the agriscience fair.
Jenna had this to say about her award and experience, “I was overwhelmed with support from my chapter. Walking off stage and immediately into my FFA sisters and advisors open arms crying with happiness is a memory I will never forget. I felt so accomplished with my project and what I was able to present.”
At 6 p.m. October 27, 2022, Jenna made her walk across the stage at the National Convention to receive her third place award. She was also awarded $500 for this accomplishment.
Jenna has worked extremely hard to get to this point and this is a huge achievement for her and the Rushville FFA Chapter.
Rushville FFA is home to 116 members who are proud to uphold the traditions of the National FFA. The National FFA Organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
