RUSHVILLE — Rain forecast for Sunday evening held off long enough for the commencement program at Rushville Consolidated High School to take place. Because of concerns about COVID-19, this year’s graduation exercise took place outside at Hinshaw Field.
One hundred sixty-eight seniors were presented diplomas.
The program began with Senior Class Officer representative Josiah Hay leading those in attendance in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance followed by a moment of silence.
Senior Class Officer representative Anderson Frazier then welcomed those on hand prior to introducing RCHS Class of 2021 Valedictorian Nicholas Neuman, who urged everyone who has not yet done so to get a COVID-19 vaccination prior to beginning his address.
Neuman then thanked teachers, administrators, school board members, the Rushville FFA, and parents for making RCHS an excellent place for an education.
The young man also encouraged his classmates not to get too caught up in meeting the expectations of others.
“Prioritize what makes you happy,” he said. “Don’t get caught up in the small details of life, because there’s nothing more important than friends or family.”
Neuman was followed by RCHS Class of 2021 Salutatorian Samuel Sterrett, who urged his classmates “not to be afraid of the days that lie ahead.”
Sterrett said high school prepared those about to graduate for life, and noted that hard work pays off. He also thanked teachers, coaches and family for all they do, but said most of all he wanted to thank his classmates for so many wonderful high school experiences.
Class President Addison Ballenger compared RCHS to a large family and encouraged her classmates to accept and adapt to change as they move forward with their lives.
“Don’t take things for granted,” she said. “Believe in yourself. … It’s going to be a rollercoaster, but don’t give up. Don’t take the easy way out either, because that’s not going to get you anywhere.”
RCHS Principal Rob Hadley then certified that those students listed on the program had met all the requirements needed to graduate and presented the Class of 2021 to Superintendent Matt Vance.
Vance credited parents, school board members , teacher and administrators for the students’ successes over the past 12 years.
He told the students it has been a pleasure watching them progress though school and challenged them to use what they have learned to meet life’s challenges.
Following the presentation of diplomas, Senior Class Officer representative Caleb Jessup offered brief closing remarks.
“Be well. Be safe. Be happy, and have the best life possible,” he said in closing.
