RUSHVILLE — Much planning and hard work has been put into creating a graduation ceremony for the 2020 graduating class at RCHS.
“We have been working diligently to create a commencement ceremony that is memorable and safe. We have a long history of a dignified ceremony and we want to keep it that way. While we understand this is a unique situation and many have different perspectives on the event, we have taken all this into our considerations as we plan,” RCHS Rob Hadley said.
The RCHS administration has placed certain guidelines in place for this year’s event that will take place at 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Hinshaw Field. The rain date is July 11.
Guidelines:
- Each graduate will be allotted five tickets to the ceremony. Guests will need to have the ticket to enter the gate.
- Seniors are to report to the Laughlin Center at 8 p.m. for directions, to get lined up and get dressed in cap and gown.
- All guests will enter through the concession stand entrance on the southwest corner of the football field or through the Senior Lot gate on the east side of the field. Gates open at 8 p.m.
- Students will be seated on the field in provided seats. Guests can sit in the bleachers on either side of the field or bring chairs to sit in the north end of the field. Please abide by social distancing guidelines.
- Face masks are encouraged for all in attendance. Masks will be provided for the seniors.
- Caps are not to be decorated.
- Seniors should dress appropriately. Heels are not permitted as seniors will be walking on the football field.
- For the health and safety of all, individuals of high risk to the current pandemic are asked not to attend.
The ceremony is going to be live streamed using Facebook Live. All plans for the graduation ceremony are contingent upon state and local guidelines and could change.
