RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School held a blood drive on Nov. 24. Despite the fact that the school was on eLearning, there was a good turnout, a testament to the students and staff at RCHS.
The blood drive was organized by the RCHS Student Council. Local students worked in collaboration with Versiti Indiana to make the event a success.
Student council sponsor Christin Nicholls and student council members Annie Hadley and Micah Diekan played a big role in putting on the event.
In total, there were a total of 39 students and staff members that participated in the blood drive. A total of 33 units of blood was donated. It is estimated that each unit can save the lives of three individuals, so the RCHS drive will help nearly 100 hospital patients.
