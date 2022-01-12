All A’s

Megan Rose Alexander

Audrey Ellen Angle

Tanner Evan Ash

Carter Bryant Barnes

Aundrea Berkemeier

Emma Grace Bowles

Jacob Cowan Branson

Natalie Rose Cooper

Jayce Robert Crowder

Dana Rene Durbin

Emi Rose Flannery

Ivory Elizabeth Herbert

Vladimere Draven Zephaniah Hylton

Isaac Gregory Krodel

Jenna Brooke Lawler

Brooke Means

Trisha Marie Morgan

Brooklyn Jayde Newbold

Griffin Jake Norris

Kizzi Belle Pitman

Alexis Jo Rapp

Stacey Olivia Rose Roberts

Rowen Willow Schlechtweg

Carlee Mae Seybert

Eliza Nichole Snow

Heidi Elizabeth Stanley

All A’s and B’s

Quentin Oreon Adams

Adrian Demarcis Apodaca

Nicholas Oscar Bowles

Leonie Ann Boyer

Andrea Brooke Branson

Brandi Nyckole Brewer

Gracie Anne Buzzard

Alyson Kaylee Cameron

Alexandria Jaiden Davis

Heaven Leigh Angel Denney

Sariana Renee Dillman

Taylor Jo Durbin

Ralph Thomas Eakins

Devin Kaylee Elder

Jorja Isabelle Ellis

Brianna Darlene England

Meredith Jane Erwin

Seth Matthew Fields

Jodan Genne Gauck

Josie Machelle Gurley

Mya Joy Gwinnup

Angelina Isabella Hankins-King

Elizabeth Diamond Jean Haskett

Jasmine Paige Heaston

Emma Hedrick

Rhianna Ruth Hedrick

George Matthew Jacobs

Nicholas Joseph Jarman

XxZavien Charles Orlando Jenkins

Levi James Johnson

Jackson Curtis Kirk

Jacob James Lilly

Cheyann Nicole Lower

Sophia Mae Morgan

Charlotte Elise Nicholson

Hunter David Parmerlee

Isabella Renee Pavey

Cadence Aurora Priest

Alexander Jason Reynolds

Isaac Lee Schelle

Miriam Schwartz

Layla Marie Shepherdson

Noah Christopher Stanley

William George Todd

Emma Elizabeth Tressler

Cayden Ryan Vogel

Lily Marie Warner

Nathaniel Douglas Warner

Harleigh Jean Weber

Garrett Ross Williams

Preston Scott Williams

Jonathan Dale Wyatt

All A’s

Mallory Renae Angle

Elijah Jacob Biggs

Jocelyn Lynn Cain

Justin Douglas Foreman

Kiley Renee Parsley

Gabrielle Rose Pavey

Kara Renee Reece

Katie Ripberger

Parker Michael Wicker

All A’s and B’s

Katelyn Marie Asher

Josie Liang Ballenger

Lillian Arlene Bow

Brennen Charles Boyd

Landon Cole Browning

Owen Garrett Buckley

Quentin Gallagher Cain

Matthew Connor Clark

Sophia Jean Dora

Delaney Kate Draper

Ciara Gracie lynn Feicht

Alexys Kiana Foust

Kylie Danielle Gray

Bryton Noble Grizzell

Carter Jace Allen Hamilton

Madison Rose Hankins

Shakayla Simone Haymore

Kylee Marie Herbert

Westyn Guy Herrell

Savannah Marie Hinesley

Joseph Ezekiel Hubbard

Parker Ryan Humphrey

Alyvia Renee Hunt

Ericka Lynn Kuhn

William Edward Kuhn

Charity Ann Lauderdale

Promise Sue Leining

Alexis Ann Mahan

Brittney Dawn Mahan

Alexus Ann McGuire

John Andrew McKee

Cecilia Poppy Meo

Angelique Esperanza Meza

Brody Allen Miller

William Austin Miller

Evan Moore

Angel Dawn Morris

Mia Alexandra Norvell

Rhiannon Claire Pea

Lance Foster Reed

Garrett Michael Rogers

Tyler Gregory Smith

Charles Joseph Sterrett

Dylan Marley Tellas

Elizabeth AnnMarie Turner

Lucas Jamin Vaughn

Joshua Andrew Wainwright

Claire Diane Waits

Eli Benjamin Winzenread

Chase Timothy Woolf

All A’s

Hannah LeShea Aylsworth

Kendra AnnMarie Buckley

Matthew Paul Cameron

Maleah Kate Ging

Aritz Gomez Espinosa

Audrey Caitlyn Gulley

Sofia Erendira Kemple

Jesus Alberto Leon

Briley Nicole Munchel

Yanitza Lynn Norvell

Regan Noel Padgett

Konner Scott Parsley

Ashton James Reece

Isabella Rose Wilson

All A’s and B’s

Samuel Walker Barada

Jack Douglass Barnes

Morgan Riley Beard

Xadrian David Lee Begley

Madison Renae Branson

Charlee Rylane Marie Branum

Cameron Adam Brewer

Gretchen Nicole Brook

Brianna Leshay Burns

Jin Calaf Urgell

Evan Michael Clark

Owen Russell Clark

Diamond Marie Coons

Trenton Leigh Dyer

Jade Lillian Edwards

Elysia Marie Emerson

Alexus Jo Erlewein

Shrayder Neal Fischer

Brody Keith Fox

Gavin Clifford Fox

Annabella Marlene Gossett

Macie Nicole Gurley

Amity Kathleen Herrington

Trevor Lee Hunter

Sasha Cadence Jablonski

Emilee Renae Jackman

Keyera Aiyana Jenkins

Elijah Thomas Jobe

Araceli Leon

Jesus Leon

Trevor Keith Linville

Tristan Lee Norris

Grace Alison Pharis

Kadence Mikael Remy

Kelby Renee Roberts

Jayden Phillip Roosa

Haley Isabella Shoffner

Victoria JoLynn Smiley

Jensen Allyn Smith

Savannah Leann Smith

Ashleigh Rose Spaeth

Katherine June Tabeling

Dylan Robert Thompson

Jackson Jay Tracy

Cynthia Ann Tush

Austin Matthew Vance

Olivia Marie Wehr

Kirati Westgate

Ariel Jean Winters

Samantha Lynn Wyatt

Bradon Leo Yeend

All A’s

Madilyn Elise Culp

Cora Ann Custer

Kallie Marie Kennedy

Meredith Lucille Lawrence

Zoe Katherine Mann

Rochelle Dianne Meyers

Grace Audrey Muir

Makayla Casey Queen

Meghan Renee Reed

Hannah A Strain

Vasco Verwimp

Sophie Marie Wesling

Olivia Rose Yager

All A’s and B’s

John Nicholas Alexander

Elizabeth Breanna Amos

Layne Michael Beard

Alan D Busche

Kara Michelle Chandler

Landen Michael Conner

Paige Destiny Conner

Justice Bryan Earlywine

Jaelynn Marie Elwell

Donna Rae Frazier

Audrey Claire Gettinger

Cami Jo Herbert

Courtney Leigh Jackman

Kaelan Jane Jones

Kaden Jon Kennedy

Keizer Delaine Kidd

Lillian Alyse Krodel

Kylee Marie Macy

Annika Mae Marlow

Kaylyn Joy Marsh

Dylan Alexander Morris

Lexi Nicole Morris

Cora Faith Owens

Nicholas Michael Pavey

Emma Claire Philpot

Jessica Riley Pirie

Devin Patrick Richardson

Alyssa Dawn Richey

Lillian Nell Robinson

Alexa Sue Schwendenman

Adam Michael Sizemore

Samuel Bradley Smith

Savanah Lynn Snow

Jonathan David Starke

John Carter Tague

Cassidy Olivia Tellas

Anne Marie Thoman

Katie Lynn Thoman

Lillian Grace Truster

Kaleb Allen Wells

Savannah Elaine Westphal

Alexa Marie Yung

Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

