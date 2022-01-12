All A’s
Megan Rose Alexander
Audrey Ellen Angle
Tanner Evan Ash
Carter Bryant Barnes
Aundrea Berkemeier
Emma Grace Bowles
Jacob Cowan Branson
Natalie Rose Cooper
Jayce Robert Crowder
Dana Rene Durbin
Emi Rose Flannery
Ivory Elizabeth Herbert
Vladimere Draven Zephaniah Hylton
Isaac Gregory Krodel
Jenna Brooke Lawler
Brooke Means
Trisha Marie Morgan
Brooklyn Jayde Newbold
Griffin Jake Norris
Kizzi Belle Pitman
Alexis Jo Rapp
Stacey Olivia Rose Roberts
Rowen Willow Schlechtweg
Carlee Mae Seybert
Eliza Nichole Snow
Heidi Elizabeth Stanley
All A’s and B’s
Quentin Oreon Adams
Adrian Demarcis Apodaca
Nicholas Oscar Bowles
Leonie Ann Boyer
Andrea Brooke Branson
Brandi Nyckole Brewer
Gracie Anne Buzzard
Alyson Kaylee Cameron
Alexandria Jaiden Davis
Heaven Leigh Angel Denney
Sariana Renee Dillman
Taylor Jo Durbin
Ralph Thomas Eakins
Devin Kaylee Elder
Jorja Isabelle Ellis
Brianna Darlene England
Meredith Jane Erwin
Seth Matthew Fields
Jodan Genne Gauck
Josie Machelle Gurley
Mya Joy Gwinnup
Angelina Isabella Hankins-King
Elizabeth Diamond Jean Haskett
Jasmine Paige Heaston
Emma Hedrick
Rhianna Ruth Hedrick
George Matthew Jacobs
Nicholas Joseph Jarman
XxZavien Charles Orlando Jenkins
Levi James Johnson
Jackson Curtis Kirk
Jacob James Lilly
Cheyann Nicole Lower
Sophia Mae Morgan
Charlotte Elise Nicholson
Hunter David Parmerlee
Isabella Renee Pavey
Cadence Aurora Priest
Alexander Jason Reynolds
Isaac Lee Schelle
Miriam Schwartz
Layla Marie Shepherdson
Noah Christopher Stanley
William George Todd
Emma Elizabeth Tressler
Cayden Ryan Vogel
Lily Marie Warner
Nathaniel Douglas Warner
Harleigh Jean Weber
Garrett Ross Williams
Preston Scott Williams
Jonathan Dale Wyatt
All A’s
Mallory Renae Angle
Elijah Jacob Biggs
Jocelyn Lynn Cain
Justin Douglas Foreman
Kiley Renee Parsley
Gabrielle Rose Pavey
Kara Renee Reece
Katie Ripberger
Parker Michael Wicker
All A’s and B’s
Katelyn Marie Asher
Josie Liang Ballenger
Lillian Arlene Bow
Brennen Charles Boyd
Landon Cole Browning
Owen Garrett Buckley
Quentin Gallagher Cain
Matthew Connor Clark
Sophia Jean Dora
Delaney Kate Draper
Ciara Gracie lynn Feicht
Alexys Kiana Foust
Kylie Danielle Gray
Bryton Noble Grizzell
Carter Jace Allen Hamilton
Madison Rose Hankins
Shakayla Simone Haymore
Kylee Marie Herbert
Westyn Guy Herrell
Savannah Marie Hinesley
Joseph Ezekiel Hubbard
Parker Ryan Humphrey
Alyvia Renee Hunt
Ericka Lynn Kuhn
William Edward Kuhn
Charity Ann Lauderdale
Promise Sue Leining
Alexis Ann Mahan
Brittney Dawn Mahan
Alexus Ann McGuire
John Andrew McKee
Cecilia Poppy Meo
Angelique Esperanza Meza
Brody Allen Miller
William Austin Miller
Evan Moore
Angel Dawn Morris
Mia Alexandra Norvell
Rhiannon Claire Pea
Lance Foster Reed
Garrett Michael Rogers
Tyler Gregory Smith
Charles Joseph Sterrett
Dylan Marley Tellas
Elizabeth AnnMarie Turner
Lucas Jamin Vaughn
Joshua Andrew Wainwright
Claire Diane Waits
Eli Benjamin Winzenread
Chase Timothy Woolf
All A’s
Hannah LeShea Aylsworth
Kendra AnnMarie Buckley
Matthew Paul Cameron
Maleah Kate Ging
Aritz Gomez Espinosa
Audrey Caitlyn Gulley
Sofia Erendira Kemple
Jesus Alberto Leon
Briley Nicole Munchel
Yanitza Lynn Norvell
Regan Noel Padgett
Konner Scott Parsley
Ashton James Reece
Isabella Rose Wilson
All A’s and B’s
Samuel Walker Barada
Jack Douglass Barnes
Morgan Riley Beard
Xadrian David Lee Begley
Madison Renae Branson
Charlee Rylane Marie Branum
Cameron Adam Brewer
Gretchen Nicole Brook
Brianna Leshay Burns
Jin Calaf Urgell
Evan Michael Clark
Owen Russell Clark
Diamond Marie Coons
Trenton Leigh Dyer
Jade Lillian Edwards
Elysia Marie Emerson
Alexus Jo Erlewein
Shrayder Neal Fischer
Brody Keith Fox
Gavin Clifford Fox
Annabella Marlene Gossett
Macie Nicole Gurley
Amity Kathleen Herrington
Trevor Lee Hunter
Sasha Cadence Jablonski
Emilee Renae Jackman
Keyera Aiyana Jenkins
Elijah Thomas Jobe
Araceli Leon
Jesus Leon
Trevor Keith Linville
Tristan Lee Norris
Grace Alison Pharis
Kadence Mikael Remy
Kelby Renee Roberts
Jayden Phillip Roosa
Haley Isabella Shoffner
Victoria JoLynn Smiley
Jensen Allyn Smith
Savannah Leann Smith
Ashleigh Rose Spaeth
Katherine June Tabeling
Dylan Robert Thompson
Jackson Jay Tracy
Cynthia Ann Tush
Austin Matthew Vance
Olivia Marie Wehr
Kirati Westgate
Ariel Jean Winters
Samantha Lynn Wyatt
Bradon Leo Yeend
All A’s
Madilyn Elise Culp
Cora Ann Custer
Kallie Marie Kennedy
Meredith Lucille Lawrence
Zoe Katherine Mann
Rochelle Dianne Meyers
Grace Audrey Muir
Makayla Casey Queen
Meghan Renee Reed
Hannah A Strain
Vasco Verwimp
Sophie Marie Wesling
Olivia Rose Yager
All A’s and B’s
John Nicholas Alexander
Elizabeth Breanna Amos
Layne Michael Beard
Alan D Busche
Kara Michelle Chandler
Landen Michael Conner
Paige Destiny Conner
Justice Bryan Earlywine
Jaelynn Marie Elwell
Donna Rae Frazier
Audrey Claire Gettinger
Cami Jo Herbert
Courtney Leigh Jackman
Kaelan Jane Jones
Kaden Jon Kennedy
Keizer Delaine Kidd
Lillian Alyse Krodel
Kylee Marie Macy
Annika Mae Marlow
Kaylyn Joy Marsh
Dylan Alexander Morris
Lexi Nicole Morris
Cora Faith Owens
Nicholas Michael Pavey
Emma Claire Philpot
Jessica Riley Pirie
Devin Patrick Richardson
Alyssa Dawn Richey
Lillian Nell Robinson
Alexa Sue Schwendenman
Adam Michael Sizemore
Samuel Bradley Smith
Savanah Lynn Snow
Jonathan David Starke
John Carter Tague
Cassidy Olivia Tellas
Anne Marie Thoman
Katie Lynn Thoman
Lillian Grace Truster
Kaleb Allen Wells
Savannah Elaine Westphal
Alexa Marie Yung
