RUSHVILLE - On a beautiful Sunday evening, the Rushville Consolidated High School Class of 2023 celebrated graduation with the annual ceremony at Hinshaw Field. Stands on both sides of the field were full of family and friends honoring the accomplishments of the newest graduates.
Principal Rob Hadley welcomed those in attendance to get his final graduation ceremony as principal started. Chelsey Boyer led the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.
Audrey Gulley made the welcome to those in attendance and to her fellow graduates. She then welcomed valedictorian Isabella Wilson to the podium.
Wilson talked about memories and how fast time as gone.
"It only feels like a few days ago we started freshman year, but now we are only minutes from graduation," Wilson said.
Wilson talked of the memories and relationships made during the graduates' time at RCHS.
"During senior year, I realized how important these memories are," Wilson said. "Throughout our senior year, we made many memories together. Whether these came from decorating our hallways for Homecoming, going to support our classmates at sporting events, taking a day from school to go to Kings Island and many, many others. I am very thankful for the memories RCHS has given us as a class."
Wilson introduced salutatorian Konner Parsley. His advice to his fellow graduates was to "take the lessons we have learned in high school and become the best version of yourself you can be."
Class President Araceli Leon spoke next and said, "These past few years are just the start of our stories... I honestly hope each and everyone of us can use these diplomas to try to finish writing our stories. Write your story from this opportunity given to you. See the world, find your calling, fall in love, do what make you happy."
To her classmates, Leon said, "Don't ever lose sight of who your are. You have a voice, use it."
RCS Superintendent James Jameson challenged the graduates to take advantage of every opportunity given to them.
