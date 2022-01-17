RUSHVILLE - Hard work in the classroom, the willingness to help fellow students and a positive attitude are just a few of the attributes that highlight this week's Lion's SHARE Award winners.
Here is a look at this week's winners.
- Alyssa Williammee was nominated by Mr. Perin. Mr. Perin said that he really enjoys Alyssa's positive energy. She says hello to him and everyone for that matter. Alyssa holds doors for people, she always checks to see how other people are feeling and generally shows tremendous selflessness.
- Kayden Schie was nominated by Mrs. Robinson. Mrs. Robinson said Kayden is a wonderful communicator within the classroom. He strives to help his fellow peers with tasks. He recently offered to clean up a large spill for a friend.
- Reese Moore was also nominated by Mrs. Robinson. Mrs. Robinson said Reese is a rock star! He provides direction and encouragement to his fellow students. He takes initiative within the classroom. Great job Reese.
- Kylee Herbert and Olivia Smith were nominated by Coach Sliger. Coach Sliger said Kylee and Olivia are tremendous leaders in APC. They are focused, coachable, hardworking and helpful. Furthermore, both Kylee and Olivia helped Coach Sliger with a huge reorganization project. He couldn't have done it without them.
- Konner Parsley was nominated for the Lion's SHARE VIP parking spot. Konner has such a positive outlook and he has an incredible work ethic. He is a serious student, but also knows how to have fun. His grades are amazing and his attendance is outstanding.
-Information provided.
