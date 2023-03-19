RUSHVILLE — Indiana Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (I-STAR) this year was held March 8 at Connersville High School with dinner at 6 p.m. and the recognition program at 7 p.m.
I-STAR is a student and teacher recognition program which includes eight different high schools including Rushville Consolidated High School.
This award is open to the top 10 percent of the seniors in each high school. Three seniors are selected from each school based on their application.
The focal component of the application is the selection of a teacher, counselor, or administrator who the student believes has made the strongest contribution to the student’s individual and scholastic development.
The student-applicant must submit a written explanation of why the educator was selected for this honor.
Congratulations to the student and staff I-STAR winners from RCHS:
Audrey Gulley (student) chose Mrs. Joni Fenimore (math teacher);
Araceli Leon (student) chose Ms. Amaranta Kemple (Spanish teacher); and
Kelby Roberts (student) chose Mrs. Holly Wagner (agriculture teacher).
Congratulations to these educators for having such a positive impact on the students they teach.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.