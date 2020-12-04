RUSHVILLE - The RCHS Emerging Leaders/Junior Rotarians held another session on Dec. 3. At this meeting, Rushville Rotarians Gracie Marlatt, Chip West and Theresa Alexander continued the talk about the cost of a college education and discussed financing strategies moving forward.
RCHS Junior Rotarians from the Class of 2019 Austin and Aaron Trebley were speakers and are both students at Purdue University in different majors and have differing housing situations.
RCHS students found it helpful to hear from someone actually going through the college experience in context of the modifications and challenges as a result of COVID-19. The Trebleys addressed some of the fears that students are having regarding attending college in these uncertain times.
-Information provided
