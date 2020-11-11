RUSHVILLE – Congratulations to the top Rushville Consolidated High School Key Club Christmas wreath/swag salespeople:#1) Samantha Wyatt selling 13 wreaths/swags; #2) Gabrielle Pavey selling 12 wreaths/swags; #3) Alyssa Richey selling 7 wreaths/swags; and #4) Chelsey Boyer selling 6 wreaths /swags. These students will enjoy a Pizza King lunch in November. Key Club members sold a total of 115 Christmas wreaths and swags this year. Key Club is an organization that is based on service to children and is a Kiwanis International family member. The Rushville Kiwanis is the sponsor of the RCHS Key Club. The RCHS Key Club is very active as they enjoy much fun and fellowship working together to help kids. Sue Prifogle is the Kiwanis sponsor. Kristin Baker (RCHS Business Teacher) and Rob Hadley (RCHS Principal) are the faculty advisers.
