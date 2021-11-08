RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Key Club held its annual Christmas wreath and swag sale. Organizers say the event was a big success again this year.
Key Club members sold a total of 195 Christmas wreaths and swags this year.
The top sales individuals were recognized by the Key Club.
Emma Philpot was the top seller by selling 26 wreaths and seven swags.
Hannah Strain was next, selling 24 wreaths and six swags.
Samantha Wyatt was third overall, selling 10 wreaths and 13 swags.
Gabby Pavey rounded out the top four by selling 12 wreaths and 10 swags.
These four students will enjoy a Pizza King lunch in November.
Key Club is an organization that is based on service to children and is a Kiwanis International family member. The Rushville Kiwanis is the sponsor of the RCHS Key Club.
The RCHS Key Club is very active as they enjoy fun and fellowship working together to help “kids.”
Sue Prifogle and Samantha Wagner are the Kiwanis sponsors. Kristin Baker (RCHS Business Teacher) and Rob Hadley (RCHS Principal) are the faculty advisers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.