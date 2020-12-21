RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Key Club held a fun, informative meeting prior to the students leaving for the holiday break.
Club officer Heath Baraday led the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. He thanked faculty advisor Ms. Kristin Baker and fellow club members for coordinating the Letters to Santa table and the recent Holiday Fair.
The Indiana Key Club District Convention was discussed and this year the event will have a virtual format.
Officers were then presented, voted on and approved.
Gracie Pharis was named president. Isabella Wilson was named vice president. Araceli Leon will be secretary. Chelsey Boyer will be the editor. Kaylyn Marsh was named Treasurer. Kaitlyn Jenkins, Alyssa Richey and Grace Keith were named board members.
Ashley Mohr, from the Rushville Public Library, spoke about the teen programing at the library. A question and answer session was held to collect feedback from the students.
Club supporter Mrs. Samantha Wagner supplied individually wrapped snacks for the meeting. The students enjoyed the snacks as Ms. Baker led the club in the long-time tradition of playing JINGO. The JINGO winners received prizes provided by Sue Prifogle (Kiwanis sponsor).
