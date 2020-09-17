RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Consolidated High School Key Club is selling handmade Christmas wreaths and swags again this year. Each is a traditional fresh-cut, 24-inch wreath, handmade with natural pine cones and a traditional red weatherproof velvet bow.
The Key Club is offering these at the cost of $20 per wreath and $17 per swag. Please talk with a Key Club member to place an order. Club members get credit for the items they sell. Orders must be placed by Oct. 23 and the wreaths and swags will arrive on Nov. 23. Individuals placing the order can pay when ordering or pay upon delivery. Checks should be made to RCHS Activities Fund.
Key Club is an organization that is based on service to children and is a Kiwanis International family member. The RCHS Key Club is very active as they enjoy much fun and fellowship working together to help “kids.” Sue Prifogle is the Kiwanis sponsor. Principal Rob Hadley and Kristin Baker are the faculty advisors.
For more information about the sale, contact Principal Hadley at (765) 932-3901 ext. 1301 or via email at hadleyr@rushville.k12.in.us.
