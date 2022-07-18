RUSHVILLE - The Key Club at Rushville Consolidated High School was awarded third place at the 2022 Key Club International Convention in Washington D.C. in the Digital Recruitment Poster category.
The poster was designed by Gabby Pavey, who will be a third year member and currently serves as the Junior Class Representative.
Key Clubs from around the world had the opportunity to submit posters at their district conventions. The winning poster from each district went on to compete at the international level.
Pavey’s poster took first place at the Indiana Key Club District Convention in March. This is the first international award for Rushville.
“I was really surprised to get it, honestly, but super excited when I did,” Pavey said about her placement at the international convention.
The poster will be displayed throughout the halls of RCHS in the coming weeks as students head back to class to attract new members interested in bettering their community through service.
Key Club meets monthly during school hours and puts on a variety of projects including a pumpkin decorating contest and yearly holiday wreath sales to raise funds for various charitable causes in the Rushville community. Key Club also collaborates with its parent organization, the Kiwanis Club of Rush County.
Key Club International, a service leadership program of Kiwanis International, is the oldest and largest service program for high school students and gives its members opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership skills.
Key Club attributes its success to the fact that it is a student-led organization that teaches leadership through serving others.
For more information, visit www.keyclub.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.