RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Lion's SHARE winners from November 4 included Carter Woolf, who nominated by Mr. Mock.
Mr. Mock said Carter is always kind and thoughtful. Carter has a positive attitude and is willing to help, and is also humble enough to accept help when needed. Carter is an absolute pleasure to be around.
Hunter Thrush was nominated by Mrs. Tague (the '80s loving, English teacher version), who said Hunter was helpful with getting her class butterfly enclosure figured out. He did butterfly research on his own and helped with guidance on important decisions.
Sariana Dillmon was nominated by Mrs. Shook, who said Sariana is helpful in class, especially to her peers. Recently, a classmate needed significant help and Sariana didn't hesitate to jump into action.
Brian Simmermon and Jack Barnes were nominated by Mrs. Wainwright, who was very happy to receive new carpet over fall break. However, the workers did not put Mrs. Wainwright's desks, tables, or file cabinets back in place. She was grateful that Brian and Jack came along and helped get everything back where it belonged.
