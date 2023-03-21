RUSHVILLE – Lanea Adams not only earns good grades, but she is also rocking Speech Team outside of school!
Adams competes in two events and is also competing online with students from across the country whenever possible.
In addition to regular speech team meets, she is participating in online virtual events including judging novice speakers.
She works hard to use her time wisely between sports, speech team, and working hard in her classes at Rushville Consolidated High School.
She is responsible, dedicated, and has big goals. She also loves her family.
Adams was the Sectional Champion in Informative Speaking and also placed 6th in Declamation in the February 25 ISSDA Section 6 tournament! She earned a spot at the State competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.