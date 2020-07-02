RUSHVILLE — The RCHS 2020 Prom will have a new location. The annual event will be held in Rushville this year at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
“With the recommendation of our county health department, prom has been moved to the outdoors amphitheater at Riverside Park,” RCHS Principal Rob Hadley said. “Thank you to Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey, Rushville Parks Department Director Dan Burklow, Rushville Chief of Police Craig Tucker and Bob Bridges with law enforcement for working together to offer this safer environment for our students.”
The prom is scheduled for 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 17. Students have until Friday, July 10 to register to attend the prom. Information was sent to students on how to register and also how to vote for King and Queen.
Those attending will need to enter through the Harrison Street entrance. Chaperones and law enforcement personnel will aid in parking vehicles.
“Rush County is a special place where schools, agencies, and the community continually work together to provide support and opportunities to our students,” Hadley said.
Once students and guests arrive, they will need to register at a designated table and get their picture taken.
Being an outside event this year, bottled water will be available and distributed by the chaperones. No outside drink or food is allowed.
Due to possible heat of July, semi-formal attire will be allowed. The City of Rushville Parks Department will spray for bugs, but insect repellent is recommended.
Organizers want to remind those attending that the prom is a school event and all school rules still apply.
There will be a designated area for those attending. If students leave the area, they will not be allowed to re-enter. Masks are recommended and hand sanitizer will be available.
